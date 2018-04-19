Lagos Govt mobilises contractors with N5.6bn for 181 road projects — Nigeria Today

Lagos Govt mobilises contractors with N5.6bn for 181 road projects

Lagos State Government has released about N5.6 billion to contractors to begin construction of 181 roads in the state.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya, who disclosed this yesterday at the Government House, Alausa, at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark three years in office of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, said that the sum represented 30 percent of the total cost of the projects.

Akinsanya said that the 181 road projects would be delivered in two phases.

According to him, “The first set of 57 contractors, chosen after a rigorous process to carry out the first phase of the project, will construct 90 roads.

“The construction of the 90 roads will commence in July, and they, contractors, have been directed to deliver in six months.

“The second phase of the project will commence immediately after the first phase. Another 57 contractors will be contracted to deliver the remaining 91 roads.

“For the second phase, we are still evaluating and trying to select the roads; we are doing the selection in conjunction with local government chairmen and community development committees,” he said.

The commissioner said that the road construction was in fulfillment of Ambode’s promise to open up more inner roads across the state.

He noted that the government successfully delivered 114 roads in September 2016 adding that the state government was committed to ensuring even distribution of infrastructure in the state.

