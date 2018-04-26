Lagos Govt to prosecute killer of Nigerian wife, daughter — Nigeria Today

Lagos Govt to prosecute killer of Nigerian wife, daughter
Lagos State Government said
yesterday that all is set for the
prosecution of a Danish national,
Peter Nielsen, for the murder of
his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and
three-year-old daughter, Petra,
in Banana Island area of Ikoyi on
April 5.
The state government, in
a statement by the Attorney-
General and Commissioner for
Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said
forensic investigation into the
matter revealed overwhelming
and compelling evidence to the
effect that the suspect killed his
wife and daughter.
The attorney-general said
a prima facie case (evidence)
of murder had already been
established against the suspect
contrary to Section 223 of the
Criminal Law of Lagos State,
2015, adding that he would be
prosecuted at the High Court of
Lagos State for the crime.
“The office of the attorneygeneral
and commissioner for
justice on April 19 issued a legal
advice to the effect that a prima
facie case of murder contrary to
Section 223 of the Criminal Law
of Lagos State, 2015 has been
established against the suspect,
Peter Nielsen (m)–a Danish
national. The suspect is therefore
to stand trial before the High Court
of Lagos State for the murder of
his Nigerian wife and three-year
old daughter.
“There is overwhelming and
compelling evidence both forensic
and direct eye witness account
showing without doubt that the
victims were killed by the suspect.
There is also evidence that there
was a history of domestic violence
against the victim by the suspect,”
Kazeem said.
Giving a background of the case,
the attorney-general recalled that
after news of the alleged murder
broke, the police swung into
action and conducted an in depth
investigation, while the case file
was forwarded to the ministry of
justice for legal advice.
“On April 5-6, the people of
Lagos State woke up to the news
that a mother and daughter–
Zainab and Petra Nielsen were
allegedly murdered in their
residence at Banana Island, Lagos.
“The matter was reported at
the nearest police state and the
police immediately began an
in depth investigation into the
case. On April 10, the office of
the Deputy Commissioner of
Police, the Nigeria Police Force
‘D’ Department, CID, Panti, Yaba,
forwarded the duplicate case file
of their investigations to the Lagos
State Ministry of Justice for legal
advice,” he said.
