Lagos International Jazz Festival Honours Hugh Masekela - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Lagos International Jazz Festival Honours Hugh Masekela – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Lagos International Jazz Festival Honours Hugh Masekela
THISDAY Newspapers
On its 10th anniversary, Nigeria's premier jazz festival –Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF) scheduled to hold on Monday, April 30 which is globally recognized as International Jazz Day will honour the memory of South African trumpeter, Hugh …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!