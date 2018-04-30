 Lagos Marks 149 Distressed Buildings For Demolition — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos Marks 149 Distressed Buildings For Demolition

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lagos State Government on Monday said it has identified 149 distressed buildings at different locations out of which 40 have so far been demolished in the last one year. The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Rotimi Ogunleye who revealed this at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third year […]

The post Lagos Marks 149 Distressed Buildings For Demolition appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.