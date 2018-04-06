Lagos pays N1bn to retirees — Nigeria Today

Lagos pays N1bn to retirees

The Lagos State Government says it has released N1.024bn for the payment of pension entitlements of 183 public service retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme for the month of March. A statement obtained on Thursday noted that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, during the 49th retirement benefit bond certificate presentation ceremony in Ikeja, reiterated his commitment to […]

The post Lagos pays N1bn to retirees appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

