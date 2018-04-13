Lagos pays N9.3bn as pension in 1 yr. - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Lagos pays N9.3bn as pension in 1 yr. – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Lagos pays N9.3bn as pension in 1 yr.
Pulse Nigeria
Dr Akintola Benson-Oke, the state Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, said this at the 2018 Ministerial Press Briefing, to mark the present administration's three years in office. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local by …
