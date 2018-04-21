 Lagos plans 57 collection centres to reduce plastic pollution — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos plans 57 collection centres to reduce plastic pollution

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government says it will establish collection centres in 57 council areas to reduce plastic pollution across the state. Adebola Shabi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Cleaner Lagos Initiative, made this known during a news briefing on Friday in Lagos. Shabi said that the plastic collection centres would be established in conjunction…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lagos plans 57 collection centres to reduce plastic pollution appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.