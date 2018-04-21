Lagos plans 57 collection centres to reduce plastic pollution — Nigeria Today

Lagos plans 57 collection centres to reduce plastic pollution

The Lagos State Government says it will establish collection centres in 57 council areas to reduce plastic pollution across the state. Adebola Shabi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Cleaner Lagos Initiative, made this known during a news briefing on Friday in Lagos. Shabi said that the plastic collection centres would be established in conjunction…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lagos plans 57 collection centres to reduce plastic pollution appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

