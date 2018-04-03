 Lagos Police burst illegal wine factory in Mushin — Nigeria Today
Lagos Police burst illegal wine factory in Mushin

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Crime

The Lagos State Police Command says it has uncovered an illegal wine factory operated by a 55-year-old man at Mushin area of the state. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen on Tuesday that the illegal wine factory was discovered based on credible intelligence report. “Following the information, some policemen stormed Ojuwoye Market on March 30, with a Search Warrant and arrested the suspect.

