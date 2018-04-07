Lagos Police confirms arrest of Singer Alizee’s Husband Peter Nielsen over alleged Murder — Nigeria Today

Lagos Police confirms arrest of Singer Alizee’s Husband Peter Nielsen over alleged Murder

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Peter Nielsen, who allegedly murdered his wife Zainab Nielsen, the musician known as Alizee, Punch reports. Alizee was reportedly murdered on Thursday, April 5, along with her 4-year old daughter, Petra. Alizee’s management team had confirmed her death, calling on law enforcement agencies to investigate. The Lagos State Police […]

The post Lagos Police confirms arrest of Singer Alizee’s Husband Peter Nielsen over alleged Murder appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

