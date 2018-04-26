Lagos posts 15 magistrates to small claims courts - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Lagos posts 15 magistrates to small claims courts – The Punch
Lagos posts 15 magistrates to small claims courts
Oladimeji Ramon. The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, has announced the deployment of 15 magistrates in the newly-opened Small Claims Courts. Justice Oke, while unveiling the Small Claims Court earlier in the week, said the magistrates …
Lagos Chief Judge Inaugurates Small Claims Court
