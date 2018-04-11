Lagos Prince Arraigned Over Alleged Stealing, Forgery - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Lagos Prince Arraigned Over Alleged Stealing, Forgery – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Lagos Prince Arraigned Over Alleged Stealing, Forgery
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – A Badagry prince, Semasa James, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Special Offences Court, Ikeja for allegedly defrauding the estate of his father, late King Afolabi James of the Sun of N500 million. Prince Semasa of Kweme land in Badagry was …
Pit bull owner a no-show for arraignment on criminal charges
Dangerousness hearing set for Anthony Gomes, accused of shooting sleeping ex-girlfriend in Worcester
Nelson arraignment set May 16
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!