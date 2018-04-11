 Lagos Prince Arraigned Over Alleged Stealing, Forgery - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos Prince Arraigned Over Alleged Stealing, Forgery – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Lagos Prince Arraigned Over Alleged Stealing, Forgery
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – A Badagry prince, Semasa James, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Special Offences Court, Ikeja for allegedly defrauding the estate of his father, late King Afolabi James of the Sun of N500 million. Prince Semasa of Kweme land in Badagry was
Pit bull owner a no-show for arraignment on criminal chargesThe Union of Grass Valley
Dangerousness hearing set for Anthony Gomes, accused of shooting sleeping ex-girlfriend in WorcesterWorcester Telegram
Nelson arraignment set May 16Pawhuska Journal Capital
Midland Daily News –Cadillac News –Hivisasa
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.