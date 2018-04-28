 Lagos Restricts Movement For Construction Of Pen Cinema Flyover - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Lagos Restricts Movement For Construction Of Pen Cinema Flyover – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 28, 2018

CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a further restriction of vehicular movement in the Agege area of the state. The government revealed this in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Works and

