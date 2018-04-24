Lagos Saves N4.5bn from Non-sponsorship of Religious Pilgrimage - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Lagos Saves N4.5bn from Non-sponsorship of Religious Pilgrimage – Naija247news
Naija247news
Lagos Saves N4.5bn from Non-sponsorship of Religious Pilgrimage
The Lagos State Government saved a total of N4.5billion in the last three years as a result of the decision of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to stop the sponsorship of people for religious pilgrimages to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Commissioner for Home …
