Lagos State Police Command Arrested Parades Prostitutes, Other Criminals - Photos — Nigeria Today

 Lagos State Police Command Arrested Parades Prostitutes, Other Criminals - Photos
Lagos State Police Command Arrested Parades Prostitutes, Other Criminals – Photos

The Lagos State security outfits are not smiling and they are working overtime to curtail crimes and nuisance in Lagos State. Yesterday, over 300 suspected hoodlums, criminals and prostitutes were paraded by the Lagos State Police commissioner, CP Edgal Imohimi. 
The suspects were arrested in different parts of the state following tip offs and a routine patrol by officers attached to the command. The police commissioner disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court accordingly after necessary investigations have been concluded.
