Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships
The Nation Newspaper
Lagos State Male and Female Basketball teams have emerged the zonal winners of the 20th Nestle-Milo Secondary School Basketball Championships on April 17, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan. The International School, University of Lagos (UNILAG) male …
2018 Milo Basketball National tourney:Niger, Benue secure final tickets
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!