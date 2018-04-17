 Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports


Lagos sweeps honours at Nestle Milo Western Conference Basketball Championships
Lagos State Male and Female Basketball teams have emerged the zonal winners of the 20th Nestle-Milo Secondary School Basketball Championships on April 17, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan. The International School, University of Lagos (UNILAG) male
