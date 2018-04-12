Lagos to Increase Social Media Presence to 2 Million by End of 2018 — Nigeria Today

Lagos to Increase Social Media Presence to 2 Million by End of 2018

LAGOS State government has disclosed plans to occupy social media with increased content on governments’ policies and programmes, saying that with increased uploading of content on its social media platform, followership is expected to rise to 2million by the end of this year.

Already, the state government’s the Facebook account now has over 296,000 followers, making an increment of 14% from the initial 259,147 followers as at April 2017 while the total number of posts on the Instagram platform is now 2,127 with a total of 16,500 followers resulting in over 1,000% increment from the initial 857 followers as at same period last year.

According to the government, the Twitter account now has over 173,264 followers resulting in 47% increment from the initial 117,782 followers as at April 2017.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, stated this while kick-starting the annual Ministerial Press Briefing of the state government held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, saying that the 2million target would be achieved through its well-positioned social media platforms by engaging the online audience in advocacy and public enlightenment.

Bamigbetan said the increase in followership so far recorded was due to improved uploading of content in terms of short videos, infographics, Facebook and Instagram live videos.

He further disclosed that several reforms were going on to reposition the state-owned media houses to make them rank among equals.

According to him, the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration has intervened strategically by fast-tracking the acquisition of the state-of-the-art equipment for Lagos Television, Radio Lagos and Eko FM to enable the stations to compete favourably in the industry and boost revenue generation.

“Considering the need to propagate the perspective and activities of the state government for public enlightenment and patronage of citizens, LTV, which historically is the first state television station in Nigeria, has received tremendous public expenditure to be more competitive and efficient,” he said.

The commissioner revealed that a new digital studio and new transmitters to improve the signal strength, quality and outreach were among equipment installed at the Lagos State Radio Service while the guest rooms, corridors, reception area and the entire ground floor were renovated as part of on-going efforts to make the work atmosphere more conducive and comfortable.

Bamigbetan further disclosed that Lagos State Printing Corporation (LSPC) is currently in a new phase of development following the installation of the newly purchased digital machine, adding that the Ambode administration was determined to ensure that the corporation does not return to the unprofitable era.

“A final decision on the structure management for the corporation as recommended by a project management audit and reviewed by a three-man committee comprising the Commissioners of Information & Strategy, Finance and Establishment, Training and Pensions to ensure the emergence of a competitive, profitable and efficiently run printing business will be taken in due course,” Bamigbetan.

Following the recommendation, he said the corporation had been directed to set up a vibrant marketing unit to compete with the private sector for jobs while the governor had issued a directive asking all MDAs to patronize the corporation, particularly for large orders.

The commissioner pledged that the ministry would continue to keep the populace informed by generating and deploying persuasive content to explain the inherent values of government policies across the various channels of communication, adding that it would also monitor feedback that could guide re-packaging of governments’ policies and programmes.

He said this would be done by the ministry in order to be constantly in tune with the temperament and expectations of the various publics.

