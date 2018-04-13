Lagos trade fair complex generates N500m revenue in four months — Nigeria Today

Lagos trade fair complex generates N500m revenue in four months

Agency reports

The Executive Director, Lagos Trade Fair Complex Management Board, Mrs. Lucy Omosefe-Ajayi, said the board recorded more than N500m in the first quarter of 2018.

Omosefe-Ajayi made this known while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Lagos shortly after inauguration of the Lagos Trade Fair Management Board.

The executive director said although the management commenced operations on zero budget in 2017, it had been able to generate resources by looking inward.

She said that the management was able to achieve the feat through the cooperation of stakeholders (traders) and the implementation of the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business.

“Most of the present infrastructure upgrade within the complex was done with the cooperation of the traders.

“In the same vein, having seen improvement in facilities and policies meant to aid their businesses, the traders now pay their royalties to government without confrontation.’

