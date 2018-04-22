Lagos unveils Gani Fawehinmi’s new statue — Nigeria Today

Lagos unveils Gani Fawehinmi’s new statue

The Lagos State Government is set to unveil a new statue of Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN, sited at the beautiful park in Ojota, which is named after the late legal luminary and human rights advocate, on Sunday.

State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with members of the Gani Fawehinmi family, leading voices in human rights and other dignitaries across the state, will unveil the edifying statue in commemoration of the late activist’s 80th posthumous birthday.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, in a statement, said the remodelling of the magnificent Gani Fawehinmi statue was part of the state’s strategy to enhance the aesthetic beauty of open public spaces and parks across the state and to celebrate and immortalise worthy icons that contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State.

According to the commissioner, the new statue was also informed by the desire of Lagos State government to project and entrench the enduring legacy of the country’s foremost human rights lawyer, activist, philanthropist and one of the icons of pro-democracy movement in Nigeria.

“Lagos State is proud that Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s courageous voice was loud enough for the world to take notice of socio-political developments in Nigeria. His fearless activism and constant interventions on behalf of the voiceless were legendary and helped ignite global interest on the plight of the masses and on Lagos as a liberal state that created an enabling environment for voices against oppression to be heard,” Ayorinde said.

The 34-foot high statue will serve as one of the many iconic edifices that highlight the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration’s quest to transform the landscape of the state with artistic aesthetics, while also signposting the belief in giving honour to whom honour is due.

