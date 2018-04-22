Lagos unveils new Fawehinmi’s statue today — Nigeria Today

Lagos unveils new Fawehinmi’s statue today

The Lagos State government will, today, unveil a new statue of Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) sited at Ojota Garden, named after the late legal luminary and human rights advocate.



Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with members of the Gani Fawehinmi family, leading voices in human rights and other dignitaries across the state are unveiling the edifying statue in commemoration of the late activist’s 80th posthumous birthday.



Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Steve Ayorinde in a statement, said remodelling the magnificent Gani Fawehinmi statue was part of the state’s strategy to enhance the beauty of open public spaces and parks across the state, as well as celebrate and immortalise worthy icons that contributed immensely to the state’s development.



The 34-feet high statue is one of the many iconic edifices highlighting the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration’s quest to transform the landscape with aesthetics, while also signposting the belief in giving honour to whom it is due.



Sunday’s unveiling will be witnessed by members of Gani’s family, friends, protégés and loyalists that have sustained his legacy by keeping the flag of human rights advocacy, fairness and justice flying.

Meanwhile, the National Conscience Party of Nigeria (NCP) has said it is government’s responsibility to educate youths, provide social services for all, create jobs, as well as ensure an enabling environment for small-scale businesses to thrive.

