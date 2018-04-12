Lagos urges finance managers to adhere to internal control processes — Nigeria Today

Lagos urges finance managers to adhere to internal control processes

The Lagos State Government has called on Finance and Account officers in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the State Government to adhere strictly to internal control processes.

The State Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office, Mrs. Abimbola Umar, said that strict adherence to the control processes would assist in checkmating sharp practices in financial management and complement the transparency culture already entrenched within the accounting system of the State.

Umar spoke in Alausa during a Technical Meeting with Directors/Heads of Accounts Departments across all the MDAs.

She noted that the internal controls are put in place so that government’s activities, policies and plans would be efficiently integrated into the vision of the State Government.

“It is your job to ensure that Government resources are judiciously spent and for the purpose of which they have been budgeted for, such that issues of fraud and mismanagement would not occur”.

She called for proper documentation of financial transactions as prescribed in the financial regulations, urging them to avoid situations where their work would be queried as a result of neglect of basic control procedures.

Umar used the occasion to remind the finance managers on the position of the State Government on the Central Billing System (CBS), urging those who are yet to transit to the CBS to ensure compliance with immediate effect.

The Director, Central Internal Audit Department, Mrs Olusola Oduguwa, while making a presentation on Audit Control Activities, said that proper auditing enhances transparency for government on one hand and also ensures that quality service delivery is given to all stakeholders.

She noted that it is important for auditors and accountants to work together and progressively move the State forward.

“Auditors are not hound, neither are they bull dogs, auditors are only meant to act as consultants that will provide advice and guidance” she said.

She said that having strong internal controls in place prevents financial managers from being accused of irregularities or misappropriation of fund. “It also makes it more compelling for Directors of Finance and Accounts within the employ of the state government to continue to follow the provisions of all control measures stated in both the Public Finance Management and Audit Laws of the State,” she said.

The post Lagos urges finance managers to adhere to internal control processes appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

