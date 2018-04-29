Lagos Water Corporation unveils mobile platform for billing, collection — Nigeria Today

Lagos Water Corporation unveils mobile platform for billing, collection

The Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), Mr Muminu Badmus, on Sunday said the Corporation had launched its billing and collection platform tagged ‘LWC mobile.’

Badmus told newsmen in Lagos that the billing system is in conformity with the present administration ‘s cashless policy.

“The platform is to improve efficiency in the processes of billing, collection and customers management.

“The App is designed to enable customers send requests or complaints, check payments, accounts statement and other records in terms of consumption and meter reading among others.

“The App is customer-friendly, as they can make payments through the App in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Badmus said the App has various supporting information like LWC addresses and process of connection.

He said the App was already uploaded and customers could log-in to use.

Contributing, Mr Ajose Michael, the LWC, Head, Sales and Commercial said that residents of Lagos should enjoy the corporation’s improved service delivery by connecting to public water supply water, which could be done within three days.

He said that customers could download the connection form from the LWC website.

