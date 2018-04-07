‘LaLiga more tactical and the best league for any player ’ — Nigeria Today

‘LaLiga more tactical and the best league for any player ’

The race for the LaLiga trophy continues this weekend as second placed Atletico Madrid travel to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to lock horn with rival Real Madrid in a derby that could decide the fate of Diego Simeone’s side for the LaLiga trophy. Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid midfielder in an exclusive chart with BusinessDay’s Sports Editor, Nlebem Anthony Ifeanyi, and other nine sports journalists from different parts of the world. The Ghanaian international spoke on the derby game this Sunday and football in LaLiga.

How are you prepared for this weekend derby?

We are tanning hard, doing our best preparing for this weekend derby and we hope to get a better result.

How have your playing position changed from last season compared to this season?

Well, the difference is clear because last season, I used to play on the wings; sometimes I play in the midfield and I could not find my position. But that has changed this season, the coach play me in the middle were I prefer to play and with hard work, support from the team that has help to improve my game this season and it makes me feel am part of the team.

What’s the plan ahead of this weekend derby at Real Madrid, how do you plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring and getting a good result?

We have to do our work well and make sure we get a complete game and not making too many errors. We know how Real Madrid play and we have to go for a win.

Growing up, do you watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid games and are there any player you look up to in these games?

Growing up in my country in Ghana, we normally watch the English Premiership games and I look up to Steven Gerrard but in LaLiga, we watch FC Barcelona, Real Madrid FC and sometime Sevilla FC but not much of Atletico games. But now that I have been in Spain for seven years, I feel this is my home.

What are the training sections like before the game against Real Madrid, any different preparations for the derby?

It’s not going to be an easy game, Real Madrid are good team and are in good form. Like I said earlier, we have to do our homework well; have a complete team and go for a win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form, what is your game plan to stop him?

We are not going to stop Cristiano Ronaldo alone; we are going to play the whole team. We also have our good players that Real Madrid should be worried of. Both team have to prepare well and have a complete game.

LaLiga is one of the top leagues in the world, what do African federations need to do to produce good players like you?

For Africans, mostly, our problem is the payment of players’ salaries and most teams in Africa are struggling to pay players salaries. But if the African federations are financially buoyant to build good pitches, pay salaries, it will help the players to work harder, be in top form and play in top leagues.

The race for the LaLiga is still open and Sunday’s derby is likely to be a decider for who wins the LaLiga. Do you think the outcome of the derby will decide which team wins the LaLiga this season?

We have a philosophy that we approach each game as they come. At this moment, we are focused on the game against Real Madrid and our aim is to play well and get the three points at the Bernabeu and we think of our next game.

Diego Coasta is making his first derby since his return to Spain; will his return give Atletico Madrid confidence ahead of the game on Sunday?

Atletico Madrid play as a team and need help from other players. Individually, we have confidence and are ready to play Real Madrid. Our focus is o get the three points.

Haven played in Japan, what memories do you have playing in Japan?

Japan is a nice country and they have good players. It was a nice memory when we played there, I hope to visit Japan and play against more Japan teams.

How important do think you have become in Atletico Madrid team and how do you think you will be in the next three seasons?

At the moment, I have helped the team with so many wins and fight for positions. I feel important in the team because the coach believe in me and always tell me what to do that will help the team. At the moment, am thinking on how to get the team finish at a good position on the LaLiga table and win some trophies this season and we can now focus on next season.

As an African player, how do feel to be involved in such a big game?

As an African, I feel difficult to be part of this game, but am confident that most African countries are supporting me and I don’t want to disappoint them.

Will the Madrid derby be more of a bragging right kind of derby?

Always, this derby has been a great game, now it’s a more important to us because if we win win, it brings us closer to fighting for the LaLiga trophy.

What can you say about the quality of football in LaLiga compared to other leagues in Europe?

LaLiga is one of the best leagues in Europe; it’s more of tactical play and the best league for any player can choose at the moment. LaLiga is the league were good football is played and good players discovered.

