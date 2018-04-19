LaLiga: Neymar tells Real Madrid to sign Salah, De Gea before he joins - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

LaLiga: Neymar tells Real Madrid to sign Salah, De Gea before he joins – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
LaLiga: Neymar tells Real Madrid to sign Salah, De Gea before he joins
Daily Post Nigeria
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, has told Real Madrid to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, before he joins them. Neymar is on Madrid's radar with the PSG star disillusioned with life at the Parc des …
Manchester United FC have one priority before they head into the transfer market
Transfer news LIVE updates: Neymar to Man Utd, Salah latest, Barcelona, Real Madrid
David de Gea BEMUSED at no new Man Utd contract, he wants pay rise amid Real Madrid link
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!