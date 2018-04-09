 LaLiga: Real Madrid to replace Zidane with Klopp - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LaLiga: Real Madrid to replace Zidane with Klopp – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

LaLiga: Real Madrid to replace Zidane with Klopp
Daily Post Nigeria
According to The Sun, the club want him if they sack Zinedine Zidane at the end of this season. Zidane is expected to remain at the club if he wins the Champions League, but the club's poor league form has put his position under threat. Klopp has
Zinedine Zidane Insists Catching Atletico Is Real Madrid's Domestic Target After Derby DrawSports Illustrated
Antoine Griezmann move to Barcelona rubbished by Atletico Madrid strikerESPN
Griezmann earns Atlético a draw after Ronaldo scores for Real MadridThe Guardian
The Eagle Online –Mirror.co.uk –90min –SkySports
all 287 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.