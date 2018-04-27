LaLiga Signs Regional Partnership with Big Cola - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

LaLiga Signs Regional Partnership with Big Cola – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
LaLiga Signs Regional Partnership with Big Cola
THISDAY Newspapers
LaLiga and AJEAST Nigeria, the makers of Big Cola, Thursday announced the signing of an agreement under which the multinational beverage company has become the latest regional partner of the Spanish top division league in the country. At a well …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!