Lalla Meryem Cup: Nicole Garcia holds two-shot lead on day one - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Lalla Meryem Cup: Nicole Garcia holds two-shot lead on day one
South Africa's Nicole Garcia set the pace on four under on day one of the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco following a 68 which featured four birdies in her last seven holes. Garcia finished the day with a two-shot lead over her fellow South African and …
Garcia shoots 68 to lead Lalla Meryem Cup with specialist knowledge
Nigeria's Oboh Makes History In Morocco
Nocera To Quit Golf After 15 years
