 Lalong declares for 2019 - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lalong declares for 2019 – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Lalong declares for 2019
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, on Friday declared his intention to contest the governorship election in the state next year. Lalong announced his decision, after the member representing Jos south/Jos east Federal constituency, Hon
Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019Daily Sun
2019: Plateau's Governor Lalong seeks re-electionThe Punch
2019: Plateau Governor Lalong Declares Intention To Run For Second TermNigeria News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.