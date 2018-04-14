Lalong declares intention to contest for second term in 2019 — Nigeria Today

Lalong declares intention to contest for second term in 2019

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has formally declared his intention to contest 2019 governorship poll in the state.

Lalong made the declaration at Plateau All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting in Jos on Friday.

The governor said that the declaration was as result of the intense pressure from the people of the state for him to recontest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edward Pwajok, Member Representing Jos South/Jos East at the House of Representatives moved the motion for Lalong to recontest.

Pwajok’s motion was unanimously seconded by voice vote from stakeholders at the meeting.

Mrs Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor of Plateau, Mr Pam Dung Gyang , former governorship aspirant, Malam Samaila Makama, former Chairman, National Population Commission and several others paid glowing tributes to Lalong for successfully contributing to the growth of Plateau.

They appreciated Lalong for steering the APC in the country away from crisis following his committee’s report which gave an amicable solution to divergent views concerning the tenure of the party officials.

Mr Letep Dabang, Plateau APC Chairman, later told newsmen that the party strongly supported the governor’s declaration.

Dabang, however, said that other interested candidates on the party’s platform were free to contest the position.

He said that contesting was a right of every party member and that the party would provide a level playing ground for all.

“We cannot stop anybody from contesting but for now Gov. Lalong is the one that publicly declared to contest.”

He said that the stakeholders meeting was convened by the party leadership to brief members of the resolutions reached at the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

NAN reports that present at meeting were the Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden, National and state House of Assembly members, members of Plateau Executive Council and many other party men and women.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

