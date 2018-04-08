Lamberti quits Eskom after racial slur - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Lamberti quits Eskom after racial slur – Independent Online
Independent Online
Lamberti quits Eskom after racial slur
Independent Online
After relentless pressure from political parties and other groups, Eskom board member Mark Lamberti finally quit yesterday. Lamberti, the chief executive of Imperial, had been in the job for four months when allegations of racism and sexism emerged …
