Lamberti quits Eskom board after row over black accountant - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

Lamberti quits Eskom board after row over black accountant
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
Lamberti quits Eskom board after row over black accountant
One of Eskom's new directors has quit after a high court hearing in which he was criticised for calling an experienced chartered accountant a "female employment equity" candidate. Mark Lamberti submitted his resignation on Friday evening‚ public …
