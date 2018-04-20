 Lamont Roach, Orlando Cruz fight to controversial draw - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Lamont Roach, Orlando Cruz fight to controversial draw – ESPN

Posted on Apr 20, 2018


Lamont Roach, Orlando Cruz fight to controversial draw
An apparent mistake by referee Luis Pabon probably cost Lamont Roach Jr. a decision victory over Orlando Cruz on Thursday in a bout that was ruled a 10-round draw. The fight headlined a Golden Boy on ESPN card at the Coliseo De Puerto Rico in San Juan
