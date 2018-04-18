Landlady docked over alleged theft of tenant’s property — Nigeria Today

Landlady docked over alleged theft of tenant’s property

A 53-year-old landlady, Rita Olukanmi, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property worth N1.4 million belonging to her tenant. The accused, who resides at No. 19, Oduduwa St., Aboru, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The […]

