Landslide: Delta to assist victims — Nigeria Today

Landslide: Delta to assist victims

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Ernest Ogwezzy, has restated the state government’s resolve to assist victims of natural disasters in the state.

Ogwezzy, who gave the assurance when he visited Tuomo and Ovwian communities in Burutu and Udu Local Government Areas of the state to ascertain the level of destruction occasioned by natural disaster, said: “Government will give you little assistance to ameliorate your sufferings.”

Disclosing that the state government will take urgent action to address the mudslide, Ogwezzy said: “You can be very sure that the governor will show concern with what has happened to your community and I am very sure that in no distant time something will be made available to bring succour to Tuomo community.

“I know that urgent action needs to be taken if this community is to be saved from further landslide and that I will assure you, any moment from now, you will get the governor’s response.”

The commissioner accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA also visited Ovwian where some houses were destroyed by rainstorm.

The post Landslide: Delta to assist victims appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

