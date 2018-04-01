Laporte: City Must Take Opportunity To Win Title Against United — Nigeria Today

Laporte: City Must Take Opportunity To Win Title Against United

Manchester City centre back, Aymeric Laporte believes they must take the opportunity to beat Manchester United and win the title come Saturday.

Guardiola’s men beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday, which means they need to win one more match to be mathematically uncatchable by the chasing pack.

The Etihad Stadium outfit has held the lead for most of the season, but Laporte knows beating United to gain an unassailable lead will be an icing on the cake.

“Obviously that is a very important game on Saturday,” the City centre-back said.

“I think it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we must take advantage of it. We must try to win and get the Premier League we all want.”

