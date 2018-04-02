 Large volumes of traffic expected on SA roads - Citizen — Nigeria Today
Large volumes of traffic expected on SA roads – Citizen

Large volumes of traffic expected on SA roads
For everyone who isn't stuck at the N3 toll plaza, challenges remain in the quest to get home safely this afternoon. South African authories said they were expecting large volumes of traffic on the country's roads on Monday as travellers return home
