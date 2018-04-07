LASG demolishes houses in Toga area of Badagry — Nigeria Today

LASG demolishes houses in Toga area of Badagry

Badagry (Lagos State) – The Lagos State Government on Saturday demolished some houses illegally constructed on reserved land belongs to the Ministry of Agriculture at Wayinna in Toga area of Badagry.

The demolition was carried out under the supervision of officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and security agencies.

It was further gathered that the ministry had served the residents an evacuation notice in November 2017, informing them about the demolition.

A visit by NAN correspondent to the scene indicates that over 45 houses were demolished by the ministry.

Some of the house owners were seen removing some of their valuables from the debris.

One of the affected resident, Mr Idowu Taiwo, noted that he lost his family house in the demolition.

“I’m finished and I really don’t know where to start from here because it was practically my life savings that I used in getting and building this house.

“The government should have given us more time so that we could move our things because I have lost my property in the demolition,” he said.

Another affected resident, Mrs Adebola Adamu, who was weeping uncontrollably, said that her life had been ruined.

“I don’t know where to begin from as I don’t have any relative to go to as I have always been on my own.

“The government should come to our aid as most of us are homeless and don’t have any place to go,” she said.

A senior official of the ministry who didnt want his name mentioned told NAN that the occupiers of the land were aware that the land belonged to the Ministry, yet they bought and built houses on it.

“There is no form of ignorance when it comes to the law of the land because most of them knew that the land was for the Ministry yet they purchase it.

“We have more intention to use the land for the purpose it was purchased for in the first place so this exercise is necessary,” the official said. (NAN)

