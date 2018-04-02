Lassa fever: Abia govt confirms outbreak — Nigeria Today

Lassa fever: Abia govt confirms outbreak

The Abia State government says it is aware of the reported outbreak of Lassa Fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia. John Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Monday, said the state Ministry of health was working with the authorities of FMC to ensure full containment of the disease and prophylactic […]

