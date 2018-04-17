Lassa fever: Doctors without Borders task FG on continuous vigilance — Nigeria Today

Lassa fever: Doctors without Borders task FG on continuous vigilance

An emergency team from

Medecins Sans Frontiers/

Doctors without Borders,

MSF, has called on

Nigerian government to be

continuously vigilant on the

outbreak of Lassa fever in

the country. In a press release made

available to Nigerian Pilot,

the medical humanitarian

organisation cautioned the

federal government on the

need to remain vigilant,

despite the recent decrease in

the number of cases recorded.

“Although the number of

cases has reduced in the past

few weeks, we still need to

be vigilant to protect patients

and health workers against

Lassa fever.

“The disease can first appear

with very mild symptoms,

but if people are worried that

they may be infected, they

must go to their nearest health

centre,” the MSF emergency

coordinator, Claire Lansard

said.

The team further lamented

that health workers have also

been affected by the outbreaks,

with deaths of doctors, nurses

and healthcare assistants who

have become infected while

treating patients who were not

aware they had the disease, or

by working without adequate

protective equipment such as

gowns, gloves and masks.

The team said it was also

providing training and

equipment to staff working

in the Virology Centre and

to those working at the entry

points of the hospital where

they could come into contact

with patients who might come

to the hospital for treatment

without knowing that they

have Lassa.

