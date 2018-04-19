Lassa fever kills 2 people in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Lassa fever kills 2 people in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday said two of the three confirmed cases of Lassa fever died within three months in the territory. Humphrey Okoroukwu, the Director of Public Health and Human Services in the FCT disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja. Mr Okoroukwu said that 38 suspected cases were reported and investigated, […]

