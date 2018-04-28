Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off the line as factory tools up for Wrangler truck — Nigeria Today

Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off the line as factory tools up for Wrangler truck

FCA’s Toledo plant built the last Jeep Wrangler JK on Friday. The new Wrangler JLs carry the flag forward as the JK’s production line shuts down. Contractors were ready to begin re-tooling to build the 2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup truck.

The post Last Jeep Wrangler JK rolls off the line as factory tools up for Wrangler truck appeared first on Digital Trends.

