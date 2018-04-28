Last moment of slain priests — Nigeria Today

Last moment of slain priests

More revelations have emerged

concerning the death of two Benue

catholic priests allegedly killed by

rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

Rev. Fathers Joseph Gor and

Felix Tyolaha were killed on

Tuesday, April 24, in a commando

style by suspected armed

herdsmen.

Their death alongside 17 other

worshippers shook Benue state to

its foundation.

They were killed at St. Ignatius

Catholic Church, Quasi Parish,

Ukpor- Mbalom in Gwer East

Local Government Area of Benue

State, during a morning mass.

The killers also burnt down over

100 houses and sacked the entire

community.

Benue people and the state’s

catholic community have been

thrown into mourning, according

to Director of Communications,

Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev.

Father Moses Iorapuu.

He alleged that there was a goal

by the group which he tagged

“jihadists” to conquer Benue and

Tiv people who have resisted their

aggression towards the middle

belt and then eastern region since

1804.

Also in an exclusive interview

with this paper, Benue Governor,

Samuel Ortom has reiterated the

Benue people’s stand to resist the

Jihadist and sounded a note of

warning that they were not weak

to fight back but only law abiding.

While the unprovoked

killing of the clergy remained

condemnable, and the catholic

community nationwide thrown

into monumental mourning, tales

of the last wish of the slain priests,

assignments and a premonition of

death has been further revealed.

According to Rev. Fr. Ortese

Jude Ortese, CSSP, Chancellor,

Catholic Diocese of Makurdi,

Benue State, who spoke to this

paper on the manner the priests

and worshippers were killed

as well as the burial plans, he

noted that even though he was

not curious that the assailants

were aware that there was a mass

going on there at the particular

point in time which ordinarily

they shouldn’t have known, the

manner of attack is surprising.

He stated that even the church

never expected that the gunmen

would go to the level of attacking

people in the church.

Fr Ortese revealed that one

of the priests, Fr. Joseph Gor,

once wrote somewhere on the

social media page, sometimes

in January, towards, the end of

January, early February or so,

“that he’s afraid, that there are

Fulani herdsmen all over him

and he’s scared.”

“They have refused to leave,

that they are very hostile. And

that we have nothing to defend

ourselves” Late Gor was quoted

saying.

The chancellor explained

further that that was what the

Reverend Young man wrote on

his wall, for him just to meet

what was waiting ahead of him.

Fr. Ortese however, lamented

that it was really unfortunate that

this has come to happen.

He disclosed that after a

meeting of the highest decision

body of the diocese in the

absence of the bishop that a mass

burial has been fixed for 22nd of

May 2018.

“We intend to have them

buried together, the priests

and the lay faithful who were

killed together as a testimony of

eternal communion,” the catholic

chancellor said, adding that they

were sharing in the communion

when they were killed. So we

also want to see them in the same

common around the table in

heaven.

The CSSP chancellor further

stated that burial would take

place at the pilgrimage centre

of the diocese at Sesugh Maria,

pilgrimage centre at Ayati.

On how the two priests met their

end, he said, Yes, Fr Felix Tyolaha,

was at mass when he was killed,

just about finishing mass when he

was killed. Father Joseph Gor was

actually sent by the bishop to go

to Ondo for agricultural training;

he just came home for a break.

“So, he had a funeral mass that

morning. Instead of leaving a day

before, he said I will stay behind

and attend this burial and after

this burial I will go. And the

other person was there to cover

him, to cover him to say the

morning mass, he was preparing

to go and say the morning mass

before both of them were shot

dead.

According to the church

authority “The attackers were

about 30 in number and the target

was the priests and of course the

venue of a burial ceremony that

was to take place that morning.

As at the last count, we were

able to recover 16 dead bodies

including the two priests that

were killed,” the communications

director of the dioceses said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

