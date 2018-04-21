Last photos of Swedish DJ, Avicii, six days before he was found dead — Nigeria Today

Last photos of Swedish DJ, Avicii, six days before he was found dead

DJ Avicii last photos

World-famous Swedish DJ, Avicii, 28, was discovered dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday – the cause of Avicii’s death is not yet known.

In light of this, Avicii’s representative said no further statements would be issued.

These are last photos of Avicii, which shows him posing with fans at luxury Oman beach resort just six days before his sudden death.

According to Daily Mail, Avicii, born Tim Bergling, retired from touring in 2016 due to battles with his health after suffering from acute pancreatitis and had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

It was also reported that he struggled with addiction and was hospitalized twice for alcohol-related issues.

His last photos below:

