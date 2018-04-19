 LASU Ends Part-Time Programs, Introduces Distant Learning — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

LASU Ends Part-Time Programs, Introduces Distant Learning

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Lagos State University has announced the closure of all its part-times programs after graduating most of the students in its external systems. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun during an interactive session at the university premises with journalists said LASU has ended its external systems programs adding that all the buildings used as campuses have been …

The post LASU Ends Part-Time Programs, Introduces Distant Learning appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.