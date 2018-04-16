Late singer, Alizee’s cause of death finally revealed — Nigeria Today

Late singer, Alizee’s cause of death finally revealed

Late Singer Alizee cause of death has been revealed in a post-mortem examination report conducted on her.

According to the report, she died from trauma which emanated from the injuries inflicted on her head.

The latest development was made today by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, at a press briefing.

Recall that Alizee and her three year old daughter, Petra, were murdered on April 5 by her 55 year old Danish husband, Peter Nielsen at their residence in Bellasta Towers, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Peter was arrested and subsequently arraigned on two counts of murder last Thursday at a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Police prosecutor, CSP Effiong Asuquo, told the court, while tendering a remand application, that Peter hit his wife’s head on the wall, noting that she died from the injuries she sustained, and that the suspect poisoned their daughter afterwards and dragged their bodies to the kitchen.

Peter was remanded in Ikoyi prisons while the case file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice. Read what Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal said today at the press briefing today;

“The autospy report revealed that Mrs. Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head.

Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were bloodstains from the couple’s bedroom to the kitchen.

Even though they were cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect the stains with the application of special chemical reagents. .

In addition, bloodstains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.”

