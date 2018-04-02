Laudable reversal — Nigeria Today

Laudable reversal

Court of Appeal saves the day by giving pension thief, Yusuf, his deserved punishment

PERHAPS it was premature to write off the determined efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to bring those who haemorrhaged our nation’s treasury to account. Not long ago, the commission was taunted for losing a string of cases at the high court, with some writing off the war against corruption because of that. Thankfully, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, appears to have restored hope with the deserved reversal of Justice Abubakar Talabi, whose strange judgment foisted despondency on Nigerians in 2013.

Justice Talabi of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had exercised his judicial discretion in a most bizarre manner, when he sentenced the infamous police pension thief, John Yusuf, who pleaded guilty in a charge of stealing N24billion out of the N32.8billion in his custody, to a mere two years imprisonment with an option of paying N750,000, as fine. The sentence, many believed, was not exercised judicially and judiciously as required by law, and in a national outrage, many imputed untoward reasons in the entire saga.

Like many Nigerians we were confounded by the slap on the wrist by Justice Talabi and we wondered what could have prompted such a ridicule of criminal justice system. After five years, the Court of Appeal, Abuja, appears to have restored faith in the justness of our judicial process with the reversal of the sentence passed on the convict. According to report, Yusuf, the pension thief, has been handed a six-year jail term, with an order to refund N22.9billion to the government coffers.

With this reversal, should Nigerians repose more confidence in the appellate courts as opposed to the high court, or is the judgment of the Court of Appeal a mere flash in the pan? Will it be right to say that the challenges facing our criminal justice system are more at the high courts, and if it is so, shouldn’t the National Judicial Council (NJC) expend energy in retraining judges, to stave off the kind of embarrassment Justice Talabi represented?

Again, what measure has the NJC put in place to avoid a repeat of such a bizarre judgment?In choosing persons to be made judges, has the NJC put in place the kind of criteria that will sift out Justice Talabi’s type, before appointment? We believe that it is better for our country and the judiciary that before any person is elevated to the bench, the NJC must ensure that candidates have the requisite training and experience. Taking everything into consideration, there is no doubt that Justice Talabi is of poor quality.

Nothing swayed him in the exercise of his discretion, not even the fact that the money stolen belonged to vulnerable members of the society – pensioners. All over the world, pensioners are regarded as senior citizens, who have paid their dues, while at their prime. They are catered for, and given as much comfort as is possible, to ensure that they live the rest of their lives in relative comfort. To have given a judgment that could encourage those in service to steal because their pension savings is not safe, Justice Talabi did disservice by that judgment.

We hope the EFCC will be buoyed by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, in the war against corruption. We also urge judges of the high court to learn from the dexterity of the appeal judgment, bearing in mind that members of the society are encouraged or discouraged in their action or inaction by the justness of the judicial system. For a progressive society, we urge that judgments should serve the ends of social justice.

