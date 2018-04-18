… Lauds Councillor For Empowerment Scheme — Nigeria Today

… Lauds Councillor For Empowerment Scheme

Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon. Musa Dikko has lauded the councilor, representing Dutse ward, Joshua Ishaku for empowering 240 persons, in his ward, through the Bhotadushekwo Foundation. Dikko, who stated this during the disbursement of about N1.2million, to the beneficiaries, noted that the gesture would go a long way in reducing security threats in […]

The post … Lauds Councillor For Empowerment Scheme appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

