Lauretta Onochie makes cartoon of Buhari — Nigeria Today

Lauretta Onochie makes cartoon of Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie has made a cartoon of her principal willingly declaring interest to run for the 2019 race.

In the above cartoon therefore, it would be deduced that the captured opposition candidates were of the view that Buhari should not re-contest following their discontent perception that Mr. President has failed the country.

Read what Lauretta wrote below:

His name is @MBuhari

He is standing

He’s running

He’s our candidate

He’s performing

We will stand by him

You are sitting

You are moaning

You are crying

You are angry

You are bitter

You are even abusive

Get off your butt

The post Lauretta Onochie makes cartoon of Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

