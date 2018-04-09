Law Union & Rock grows profit to N1.1bn - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Law Union & Rock grows profit to N1.1bn – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Law Union & Rock grows profit to N1.1bn
Vanguard
LAW Union & Rock Insurance Plc has recorded profit before tax of N1.1 billion for the financial year ended December 2017. This represents 66.8 percent increase from the N658.64 million recorded in the 2016 financial year. In a statement, the company …
