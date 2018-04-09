Law Union & Rock's profit up 66% to N1.1bn - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Law Union & Rock’s profit up 66% to N1.1bn – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Law Union & Rock's profit up 66% to N1.1bn
New Telegraph Newspaper
Despite the economic headwinds that characterised the business environment in the past year, underwriting firm, Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc, at the end of 2017 financial year recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N1.1 billion. This represents 66.8 …
