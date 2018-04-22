Lawmaker secures N1.3bn for completion of Taraba-Benue barrack — Nigeria Today

Lawmaker secures N1.3bn for completion of Taraba-Benue barrack
Security challenges presently confronting border communities in Benue and Taraba States may soon be a thing of the past, as the sum of N1.3bn was said to have been proposed in the 2018 budget for the completion of Akwana Mobile Police Barrack.
The barrack in Akwana village, Taraba State, a border community between both states, when completed, according to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, would go a long way in halting incessant attacks and killings of innocent citizens in the two states.
